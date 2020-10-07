Even in an era of modern farming and computer dating, it still remains a challenge for young farm guys to meet girls who really want to become a farm wife.
Many young farm guys, in fact, meet their future brides on line and that’s fine as long as she understands what he’s saying when he describes his interests.
Farm language can be a challenge but learning all the strange terms comes later. These gals do need to sort through the get-acquainted conversations, though, and they need to understand what he is really saying.
If he says he believes a 50-50 relationship in marriage, he’s really saying it would be nice if she would buy a herd of cows and they could combine their herds in order to double their production.
If he says he likes children, keep in mind he may be looking for help with stone picking, milking or feeding and for someone to eventually take over the farm.
If he says he likes sports, find out if what he really means is you will milk alone on Superbowl Sunday, during the World Series or during the NBA playoffs.
If he says he is looking for someone who likes the outdoors that should make it obvious he doesn’t mean you’ll go camping every weekend. What he really means is you’ll be expected to help with fieldwork.
I know anyone running an ad in a newspaper must obey the “truth in advertising” laws. I’m just suggesting that maybe computerized match sites need to do the same.
I’m also saying these things based on experience. After all these years of marriage I’ve learned how to translate what he says into what he really means.
