COLCHESTER, Vermont — The American Agri-Women is urging the public to take a seat at a table to celebrate the 48th anniversary of National Ag Day today. The organization asks people to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture. The greater demand for food, fiber, and renewable resources produced in the United States continues to soar along with the world’s population.
‘Food Brings Everyone to the Table’ is the theme to convey the ways agriculture impacts daily lives. The table itself is a representation of the timber industry, just as much as a place to gather with friends and family. The clothes one is wearing when they sit down at that table may include the work of a cotton farmer.
A start to the day may include a combination of eggs, bacon, syrup, and pancakes which brings a livestock producer, dairy and grain farmer, and sugar beet grower directly to the table. Lunch breaks fuel people with peanut butter sandwiches, French fries, and even carrot sticks so that one comes in contact with peanut and potato farmers along with vegetable growers. One can’t forget the glass of wine, orange juice, or café latte ties to either a grape grower, fruit and coffee bean producer, or dairy farmer. Pollination is required for many foods, which in turn requires a beekeeper.
The production of U.S. agriculture-based products is only the beginning of farm-to-table. Many career opportunities abound from harvest to processing to packaging. No matter what stage of the supply chain a product is in, it is guaranteed to include some form of transportation.
Providing knowledge to Americans and ag literacy to students helps everyone understand agriculture’s history, including the current economic, social, and environmental significance. This allows individuals to make informed personal choices about the products they buy.
Throughout the past year, the U.S. came to a strong realization about food production. This provided individuals, organizations, local government, and agriculturalists a seat together at the table so that positive decisions could be made on how to impact the availability of food directly where it was needed the most.
National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America. The ACA is a nonprofit organization composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community, dedicating its efforts to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society.
