Last week I mentioned how I am cleaning out things in our house in order to avoid having my kids say some day, “Why did mom save this?”
It’s really hard, though, for a frugal person like me to throw out something that might have another use.
When our kids were little David was the one who salvaged things I threw out. He could always figure out how to use those things for something on his farm.
Plastic hangers that came with clothing I purchased were recycled as drags for his fields. Oatmeal boxes became silos.
I saved the wire twist ties from bread packages because David needed them for hitches for his farm equipment. Well, I guess there is no need for that any longer. I tried giving them to Ethan but Kathleen said they don’t do well when they get caught in the vacuum cleaner hose and besides, he has as many as he needs for his play farm.
He does like the discarded jewelry chains, though. He can use them to pull his equipment out of the mud.
Mom never threw out plastic bags but rather recycled them for freezer bags for garden produce. But with two people in the household and feeding the rest of the family on three holidays, how much garden produce do I need to freeze each year?
And then of course there are those whipped topping containers. What wonderful freezer containers they make (or so mom said). But after helping to clean out my in-laws home when they passed away, my mom’s home when she passed away, and helping a few friends who were downsizing and moving to smaller places, I swore off of keeping those whipped topping containers. Everyone had a stack of them and everyone helping with the task of cleaning out the houses said, “Why did she save all of these?”
I’ve been saving all the Rural Ramblings columns I’ve written over the last 47 years. I have them collected nicely in little ring binders for my kids. I wonder if that’s a good idea. I can see them someday going through my things and saying, “Why did mom save these?”
Maybe they’d be better reused by using them for paper on the bottom of the bird cage!
