FOX LAKE — A Fox Lake couple has been partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture for the past 15 years to protect the nearby watershed.
Nancy Kavazanjian and Charlie Hammer, farming together as Hammer & Kavazanjian Farms, operate more than 1,950 acres in Dodge County. Together, they have been and continue to be active members of the local agricultural community.
They are working on a phosphorus mitigation system to capture and store excess materials before entering into the nearby Fox Lake watershed.
The two recognized early on the importance of protecting the bee population. They partnered with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service to implement pollinator habitat across their operation. They utilized the NRCS Conservation Reserve Stewardship Program and the FSA Conservation Reserve Program to help meet their conservation goals.
They continue to increase wildlife habitat by providing acres of overwinter wildlife food sources.
As innovators, Hammer and Kavazanjian do not take a wait and see approach to conservation. Currently, through the CSP, they are adapting their management to reduce the risk of nutrient loss through precision agriculture technology and remote monitoring. They are also taking their pesticide management to the next level with improved integrated pest management planning and increased refuge plantings to slow resistance in bacillus thuringiensis crops which are plants genetically engineered or modified to contain the endospore or crystal toxins of the bacterium, Bt to be resistant to certain insect pests.
Long-time no-tillers, they are adding cover crops to more of their rotation, experimenting with mixes, timing and interseeding.
The pair are always willing to share their experiences and knowledge by hosting and presenting at local workshops and field days.
Kavazanjian and Hammer support the local Fox Lake district and partner with private engineers, according to the USDA.
These are a few examples of the ways in which the two support their community and grow their operation as reported by the USDA.
