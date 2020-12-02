JUNEAU — According to the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department, there are trees and shrubs available for order throught the annual tree and shrub sale program in Dodge County for the 2021 spring planting season.
The land and water conservation department is offering several species of trees and shrubs for sale which include red oak, white oak, swamp white oak, burr oak, new shagbark hickory, sugar maple, white spruce, Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, white cedar, white pine, fraser fir, tamarack (6-12”), river birch, new serviceberry (Juneberry), red osier dogwood, American highbush cranberry, elderberry, hazelnut and American plum.
Orders for trees and shrubs are being taken until Jan. 31, 2021. There are a limited number of trees and shrubs available.
For more information, or to obtain an order form, contact the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department weekdays at 920-386-3660; or visit the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department Web site at www.dodge.wi.gov to view the tree and shrub brochure and print out an order form.
