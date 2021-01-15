MADISON — Eligible Wisconsin Association of FFA members can apply for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2020-21 Post-Secondary Scholarships.
The application can be found on the Wisconsin Ag Ed website at wisconsinaged.org under “participate” then “scholarships and grants.” All applications are to be postmarked by March 15, addressed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.
Applicants must be a senior in high school, or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies. A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website.
“We’re thankful that each year our scholarship program helps support hard-working FFA members who are the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said John Hromyak, Wisconsin FFA Foundation executive director. “Thank you to all of our scholarship sponsors who are committed to supporting Wisconsin FFA members pursuing their educational goals.”
For more information, contact the Wisconsin FFA Foundation via phone at 608-831-5058, extension 1 or email at: info@wisconsinffafoundation.org.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation is a non-profit organization that unites individuals, organizations and companies who share a common interest in the advancement of agriculture and community leadership through FFA.
