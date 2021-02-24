JEFFERSON — Anna Koehler always knew she wanted to be a farmer. Now a $500 grant from the Wisconsin FFA Foundation is helping her toward that goal.
Koehler did chores on her parents’ farm, Koehler’s River View, from a young age and looked forward to the day when she could join the beef project in 4-H.
Her parents put her off until she was in the eighth grade, saying raising meat animals was a big responsibility, but at the age of 14, Koehler joined the Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club and joined the county beef project, competing in the Jefferson County Fair that summer.
As a freshman, Koehler joined the Jefferson High School FFA, serving as secretary her first year in the club and taking her interest in beef animals to the next level through the Supervised Agricultural Experience program and state-level competitions.
Through FFA, she attended the San Antonio Stock Show and the National Western Stock Show as well as leadership conferences that introduced her to experts in the field and fellow students.
These experiences and the competitive opportunities she took advantage of in the beef production area helped Koehler build hard skills in her area of specialty as well as soft skills in terms of leadership and developing responsibility.
Koehler had planned to continue in all of the regular FFA activities as a sophomore and junior as well, but then came the pandemic. Numerous conventions, animal judging competitions and speaking contests were wiped off the calendar to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The 2020 Jefferson County Fair even went virtual, but Koehler still competed via video. She also participated in a local livestock show, with pandemic protections in place.
Still, there were a few opportunities that were still open even as clubs were unable to meet and students went in and out of virtual instruction.
One of these opportunities was the Wisconsin FFA grant for which Koehler applied in November.
She learned in December that she had been chosen as a recipient of a $500 grant to be used in her beef production project.
That money, directed at supporting students’ FFA Beef Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, must be used for materials or other expenses directly related to raising beef animals.
Koehler said one of the things she’s hoping to invest in is a specialized blow-dryer for cattle that will help her get her animals in show shape for fair.
Koehler, who is a junior this year, hopes that this summer Jefferson County will be able to offer a regular, live fair, but she’ll still participate even if the event stays virtual for another year.
She also hopes for a more normal school year in 2021-22 which will allow clubs to meet and students to compete in the regular range of activities offered by the FFA.
In the future, she hopes to attend Iowa State or the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study agribusiness with a minor in animal science.
Ultimately, she envisions helping run her family farm, with a goal of owning her own farm one day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.