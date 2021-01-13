The holidays are over and with our limitations of getting together I’m a bit disappointed. It might be a while before they visit again.
The grandkids love to bake. When they come over here they usually ask if we can make bread or cookies.
During the recent holidays it was fun to make and serve Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners that I could proudly say was all homemade and home grown.
The meat came from David’s farm where I feel I had a hand in it because I helped to harvest some of the feed. The veggies and potatoes came from my garden at the farm. The apples in the pie came from a tree in the back 40 on the farm. The cream pie was made with milk from the farm which of course is rich and great tasting. And then of course the farm milk is the beverage of choice. All of that came with home baked bread on the side.
These holidays are a wonderful chance for me to dig out my best dishes, the table cloth that gets used three times a year, and mom’s good silverware and set a pretty table, complete with place cards handmade by Alayna.
I could get philosophical and talk about the true meanings of these holidays. Of course, we know it’s not really just about the food but about family getting together to count our blessings and then to celebrate Jesus’ birthday. In just a few months we’ll repeat the same thing celebrating Easter.
As I think about these special holidays, I’m reminded of a time long ago when Angie was in third grade. In those years we celebrated Thanksgiving much like we do today but it was either Dick’s mom or my mom who served as the hostesses.
Well, her third grade class that year created their own Thanksgiving recipe that I would like to share with you:
10 cups of thank yous;
4 cups of caring for others;
3 teaspoons of family togetherness;
1 pint of church
6 cups of prayer
1 teaspoon of pilgrims
9 cups of showing love (for God and man)
2 tablespoons of trying to be good
10 cups of faith
Mix together in daily life, never forget the ingredients, remember to review the recipe throughout your life and someday be thankful you made this recipe.
Added note: this recipe is good all year round, not just for Thanksgiving and holidays.
