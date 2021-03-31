MADISON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin has announced up to $500,000 in funding is available for eligible individuals, local and state government, non-governmental organizations and tribes through the NRCS Conservation Innovation Grants program. Project proposals are due May 7.
In conjunction with agricultural production, CIG is intended to support the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies. Projects must be within Wisconsin and may be area based or statewide in scope.
The CIG proposal must involve Environmental Quality Incentive Program eligible producers and should demonstrate the use of innovative technologies or approaches to address a natural resource concern. These resource concerns must fit into one of the following categories: conservation planning, manure management systems or soil health management systems.
Projects may be between one and three years in duration. The maximum award amount for a single award in 2021 is $500,000 and the minimum award amount is $50,000. Applicants must match the USDA funds awarded on a dollar-for-dollar basis from non-federal sources with cash and in-kind contributions.
Wisconsin CIG grant application materials are available on grants.gov at: https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=331988.
Complete application packets are due May 7 through www.grants.gov.
Applicants may direct their questions regarding the process to NRCS Resource Conservationist Ryan Gerlich at 608-662-4422 extension 227 or by e-mail ryan.gerlich@usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.