April is a time of impatience for farmers. Suddenly the time seems to be flying. What we thought would be a long winter is suddenly drawing to a close and machinery still needs spring conditioning. All those projects we left to do in the long months of winter are still undone.
Old-timers say some snow fall on newly seeded oats is the best thing for oats. But that means a couple of nice spring days with dry enough soil so we can get in there and plant the grain.
Last year we had only a very small window of opportunity before cold rainy weather set in and stayed through the end of June. Other years it gets dry early on and if the crops aren’t established early there isn’t enough moisture left in the soil to get them going.
The year we bought our farm we had just a couple of nice days to get started on the high fields in April. Then the rain and cold came. I looked at our flooded fields and wondered what in the world we had bought.
In Wisconsin we’ve learned to expect anything. April can be warm and sunny or we can have the biggest snow falls on record. April can also bring ice storms that leave farms and homes without power.
But when it comes right down to it, we all complain a bit about the weather –then we move on. No matter how discouraging this year may have been, the next spring we are right back out there with the same enthusiasm we’ve always had.
That’s what’s so neat about spring. It’s a time to start over from scratch!
