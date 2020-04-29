With all the concern about sanitizing and washing hands these days I can’t help but think about some research that was done quite a few years ago about sanitizing everything.
That study determined that farm kids were twice as healthy as city kids. Seems it wasn’t because they were constantly using sanitizers but rather, they are being exposed to the elements that cause their immune system to strengthen.
Farm kids who help with barn chores are often found snacking in the barn. At county fairs it was always a common thing to see kids keeping an eye on their animals while visiting with their friends and snacking. In fact, some families even brought crock pots into the barn so their family could eat supper together while minding their livestock at the fair.
Rules regarding these things changed after a toddler got sick at a county fair from petting some chickens and then doing what toddlers do, put his fingers in his mouth. He was not a farm kid and had not developed that immunity but his parents sued the fair and now no food is allowed in the barns.
Farm kids are different in other ways, too.
They know exactly what their parents do for a living because they observe and they are out there helping. They are also in on those meal-time conversations about what needs to be done on the farm and about the cost of supplies, seed or fertilizer, and equipment and about the price of milk.
A city child doesn’t get to see the look of pride on his architect dad’s face when he has just completed a major building project. A farm kid is there to join in the joy when his parents look out over a beautiful field or deliver a healthy beautiful calf from their best milk cow.
City kids need a GPS to find their way to a friend’s house. Country kids just follow the directions: turn left on the corner by Miller’s farm and then go straight until you get to the church where you turn right and go another mile.
City kids don’t know their neighbors. Country kids call someone five miles away on a farm a neighbor.
City kids don’t even look up when they hear sirens. Country kids and their parents run outside to see where the fire trucks are going and then often jump on their ATVs and drive across the field to the farm that has the fire to see if they can help get cows out or assist the firemen.
Farm parents don’t worry about who their teens are hanging out with because in a farm community they likely know the kids, their parents and their grandparents.
Farm kids breeze through drivers ed because they drove tractors at a young age and understand shifting, clutching and hand controls of any vehicle they find themselves in.
