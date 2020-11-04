Challenges and opportunities arising around meat processing in Wisconsin will be the focus of a Nov. 11 virtual panel discussion, “Beefing Up Markets & Processing” hosted by the Columbia, Sauk and Chippewa County Farmers Union chapters. The event will focus specifically on beef markets, but also include conversation of wider meat markets and supply chains. Panelists will include:
• Dorothy Harms, Valley Springs Farm and vice president of the Sauk County Farmers Union
• Kurt Larson, CEO of Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association
• Jeff Swenson, DATCP livestock and meat specialist
The discussion will be moderated by Columbia County Farmers Union Vice President Sarah Lloyd.
“COVID-19 and the resulting economic shutdown really showed us how brittle our agricultural markets are. We look forward to coming together to learn how farmers are doing and discuss how we can make markets and supply chains more robust in this new reality,” said Lloyd, who farms with her husband and his family at NelDell Farms in Wisconsin Dells.
The panel discussion will kick off at 7 p.m. There will be time for questions and answers from participants and a look at how current Wisconsin Farmers Union policy covers beef markets and meat processing. WFU members can stay after the panel and discussion to talk about possible policy resolutions regarding beef markets and processing for the 2021 WFU policy agenda setting.
To receive the Zoom link or phone number, register by clicking on the event and then the "Register for Event" button in the upper righthand corner at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
WFU is also planning a “Winter Meat-ings” series on solutions to meat processing struggles in the state.
“Meat Processing Infrastructure was one of the Special Orders of Business set by the grassroots membership at our 2020 convention, and it’s an issue that has become even more critical in light of the supply chain struggles around the pandemic,” said Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden. “This series will give farmers, processors, rural leaders, and other stakeholders a chance to come together in search of creative solutions.”
Planned dates and topics include:
• Dec. 10: Farmer & Processor Perspectives
• Jan. 14, 2021: Mobile Slaughtering & On-Farm Solutions
• Jan. 28: Creative Cooperative & Community Solutions
• Feb. 11: State & Federal Policy Solutions
• March 11: Labor Struggles & Solutions
Each of the virtual events will happen at noon and will include a Zoom webinar or call-in option. Reservations can be made at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events. To learn more, go to www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/processing.
