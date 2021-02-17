MADISON — For the past three decades, the PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo has brought a touch of spring-like warmth and lots of gardening and landscaping inspiration to the middle of the cold Wisconsin winter.
In 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 28th annual Garden & Landscape Expo will offer that same inspiration – and warmth of spring – in a free online-exclusive, virtual experience Feb. 20-21. Expo attendees will enjoy gathering together online for a robust and engaging online experience. Free online registration is available now at wigardenexpo.com.
Virtual attendees of the free event will enjoy two full days of live and interactive educational sessions with experts and gardening professionals, a live online exhibitor mall, virtual garden tours captured at the peak of the summer and autumn seasons, opportunities to pose questions to University of Wisconsin-Madison Horticulture Division of Extension experts in open question and answer forums, special activities for kids and families, and a garden photo competition.
Registered participants can start exploring the full schedule and planning their experience online now.
Guests will be able to participate in the free event on their personal computers, phones and tablets.
In transitioning from an in-person event to an online expo, this year’s event will still feature the newest innovations in gardening and landscaping – with information and advice from experts, exhibitors, landscaping professionals, artisans, non-profit groups and more.
Participants will also enjoy access to beloved archival episodes of The Wisconsin Gardener and new episodes of PBS Wisconsin’s online stretching and fitness program, Quick Fit With Cassy, tailored to the needs of home gardeners and landscaping enthusiasts.
PBS Wisconsin hosts the community educational event and fundraiser in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Horticulture Division of Extension.
PBS Wisconsin is a service of the Educational Communications Board and University of Wisconsin-Madison.
