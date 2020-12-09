BARABOO — The Wisconsin Holstein Association board of directors has decided to cancel the 2021 adult convention and postpone this year’s annual meeting and elections until 2022.
The board and staff said this was the most responsible decision to make for the members at this time with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the state and current restrictions on large gatherings.
Wisconsin Holstein will be announcing some of the yearly award winners in the coming months. WHA is planning to make formal presentations at statewide events in 2021 in order to give these deserving recipients the recognition they deserve. Watch social media, the WHA website and Wisconsin Holstein News for updates and information on future events.
