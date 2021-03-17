JUNEAU — The Dodge County Master Gardener Association will award a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior who is planning a career in some area of horticulture.
High school seniors in Dodge County planning to enter a two or four year college in a horticultural or science related field in the fall, are encouraged to apply. The recipient must live in Dodge County and be a graduating senior from any public high school, parochial high school, or home school.
The student must have applied to a two or four year accredited college or technical school that has a program leading to a degree or certification in a horticulture or related area. Careers may include, but are not limited to, horticulture, plant science, soil science, agriculture, environmental science, landscaping, forestry, science education.
Contact a high school counselor, FFA/Agriscience teacher or the Dodge County Master Gardener website for an application form. Questions may be directed to: askamastergardener@att.net.
Application forms are available in the guidance offices of Dodge County and area high schools. They include Beaver Dam High School, Dodgeland High School, Horicon High School, Hustisford High School, Lomira High School, Mayville High School, Randolph High School, Watertown High School, Waupun High School, Lakeside Lutheran High School, and Central Wisconsin Christian School.
Application forms are also available online at: http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/master-gardener/.
