It’s been an interesting year!
Often over the years I’ve written sort of a recap of what happened on the farm during the past year. It usually involved some new technology, a new way to prevent soil erosion, something weather related or some new way to house or care for livestock.
This year started out like normal.
The first meeting I went to the speakers advised farmers to raise their young calves in groups of two, rather than in single hutches as they had advised in the past.
The single hutch idea was to prevent the spread of germs by nose-to-nose contact.
After the first six weeks they were then moved into small group pens.
It seems the researchers now found that calves, like people, don’t like to be alone. Socializing from baby on is important.
While writing this story, however, the spread of COVID-19 began to take over our lives. While I’m telling farmers it’s important for calves to socialize I’m being told to stay home, see no one, and social distance.
The second meeting I went to this year covered the topic of depression and stress on the farm.
Over and over the speaker mentioned the importance of hanging out with people who are positive. Then just a few weeks later we were all confined to our homes.
Researchers abandoned their studies on finding a cure for cancer or heart issues and instead concentrated their entire effort on finding a way to test for COVID.
Now suddenly we are all being told, “Don’t hang out with people who are positive…only with those who are negative.”
It’s too bad that COVID has distracted the researchers from all the important things they could be studying like:
• Discovering what a cat is saying when she says “meow” or what a cow is saying when she says “moo” or what a pig is saying when he says “oink.” The farmers wouldn’t have to pay a vet to determine what is ailing these farm characters if we could just translate their language.
• Developing a dark chocolate that has no calories.
• Developing a way to dissolve stones with the same chemical that kills weeds in the field.
• Discovering an additive to the farmer’s beverage of choice that will make him as content as his cows.
The list goes on. Researchers, challenge yourselves. There are more things than COVID to study.
