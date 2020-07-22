WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair may have been canceled, but one will be able to get their fair food fix in.
The Pork Schoppe will be up and running at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, kicking off the State Fair Necessities Drive-Thru on July 23. Week one of the food drive-thru will be held July 23-26.
Hours of operation include Thursday 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Since 1983, Pork Schoppe volunteers have served fairgoers butterfly pork chop sandwiches and pork burgers. In 2020, these pork delights will be offered curbside. In addition to the pork sandwiches, the Pork Schoppe will offer Powers BBQ sauce, a pork thermal bag and bottled water.
There will also be Wisconsin Pork Bundles for $55, consisting of four chops, two roasts, four packages ground pork burger, eight brats and pork recipes. To guarantee a pork variety bundle, pre-order at https://www.wppa.org/porkschoppe/.
When placing an order, confirm the pick-up date during drive-thru hours July 23-26 or at Neesvig’s Windsor location at 4350 Duraform Lane, Windsor, July 27-31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pork featured in the bundles is from Wisconsin pig farmers and processed by Wisconsin meat processors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.