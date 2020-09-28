Our class reunion, like so many other things this year, was canceled due to fear that we’d all infect each other.
Maybe it’s a good thing. It’s been a while since I went to a reunion and if I did, there would likely be a survey to complete about what we’ve been up to since we got out of school. They always like to put together those neat little brag books and I struggle to figure out how to respond to the questions.
The booklet is usually interesting reading because in many cases “the one most likely” did everything but succeed and the quiet classmates who no one remembers go on to become successful in their own unique endeavors.
Lets see…how would I answer the questionnaire?
Married? Yes, despite the fact that we farmed side by side for most of our married years.
Skills acquired since high school? Driving tractor, chopping, baling, tilling, gardening.
What are you still doing today that you did back then? Polka dancing, water skiing and dreaming about what I’m going to do when I grow up.
Which high school class helped prepare you the most for your life? Physical education, of course. She taught me the importance of staying in shape so I’d be ready for anything at any time. What sorts of things? Running after cows in the middle of the night; walking the fields to pick stones; tossing hay bales into the wagon when the kicker on the baler missed.
What classes proved to not be too helpful? Health class where we learned that cleanliness is next to godliness. On the farm, cleanliness is next to impossible.
Also, the English grammar class missed a few words like nuts, bolts, bearings and pulleys.
I’ll be up to my elbows in grease working alongside hubby (because it takes one person to fix and another to hold the thing-a-ma-jig and fetch tools). He’ll say, “turn that shaft three times.” That’s where he looses me because my vocabulary teacher never taught me those words.
Now I know a nut is what you are when you agree to work with hubby on the farm every day; bolt is what you do when he tells you to go to town right away for parts; washer is what you need when you get done helping hubby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.