Have you ever noticed how much Santa resembles the typical (if there is such a thing) American farmer?
Santa’s business, for instance, is listed as non-profit, in-home business. It’s seasonal but in my telephone interview with Santa he revealed, “People think I only work in December. Don’t they know it takes the rest of the year to make the toys?” Then he added, “I’ll bet people think farmers have their winters off, too. And I’ll bet they think a farmer doesn’t have anything to do between morning and evening milkings, too.”
Santa’s product line is listed as versatile. Farmers are also being told to diversify so the income from one thing will cover the losses on another.
Santa says that worked fine before the elves joined the union but now the equipment and labor for producing such a variety of goods is so high he’s tempted to farm out some jobs to toy factories and concentrate on just one line of toys.
Besides that, toy lines are getting much more complicated now. Kids don’t order basic dolls or trucks like they did in the past. Now it’s electronics and specialty items and Santa is struggling with keeping up with all this technology.
Santa’s business report indicated he’s married but it doesn’t list Mrs. Klaus as an employee. I guess the record keeping she does, all the baking and cooking, and feeding the reindeer doesn’t count as work. Seems a little like farm women. They’re the ones whose kids volunteer them at school because they say, “My mom doesn’t work.”
Santa’s skills are listed as the ability to accumulate information on individuals to determine if they are naughty or nice. It says he makes lists and checks them twice and is obsessed with filling stockings. It doesn’t credit him with all the other skills he needs like keeping up with breeding records of his reindeer, raising feed that will give them the strength to endure the long trip, the vet skills he needs and the carpentry, electrical and plumbing skills he needs to keep the North Pole factory and reindeer farm going.
He told me, “I guess I’m like you farmers. I have to do those things myself because I can’t afford to hire all those professionals.”
Santa’s business report also indicates something about him personally. He’s listed as jovial and over-weight. He says, “Actually, my weight problem is hereditary and if they think I ‘Ho-Ho-Ho’ on the day my reindeer are sick, the fields get flooded with a week of heavy rain, and my sleigh broke down, they must be a little loony. Why I’ll bet they think farmers are always happy and content, too. “
Then Santa went on to complain about always being depicted in a red suit and hat. “I do wear other clothes, too,” he commented. “I bet people think farmers wear bib overalls and manure-covered shoes everywhere they go, too.”
The puzzling part is Santa’s financial report. The record shows he manages to meet operating expenses yet he doesn’t have any government loan programs. Maybe it’s because property taxes are low in the North Pole because the elves don’t have many kids so there aren’t a lot of schools.
Because of his fine reputation Uncle Sam takes his word for it when he says he’s non-profit so he doesn’t pay income taxes and doesn’t pay an accountant to fill out all those forms.
Why does he continue in business? Because just like farmers it’s his way of life and he enjoys what he’s doing. He likes producing a product people enjoy and he enjoys living where neighbors are friendly and down to earth.
