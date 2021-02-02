The newest addition to the annual Professional Dairy Producers business conference will provide a showcase for the most innovative and groundbreaking ideas and technologies to improve processes, sustainability and profitability in the dairy industry. The inaugural Nexus stage will provide five companies with an opportunity to present to leading edge dairy farmers in a facilitated forum.
“As dairy farmers, we are constantly looking for ways to improve our farms and ensure they are sustainable for future generations,” said Katy Schultz, Tri-Fecta Farms, from Fox Lake, and president of Professional Dairy Producer. “The Nexus stage will provide a high-profile opportunity for innovative companies to share the next generation of ideas and technologies with farmers at the dairy industry’s premier educational event.”
Applications are due Feb. 1, and can be submitted on the PDPW website. A selection committee will determine five companies to present during the NEXUS showcase on March 17 and 18 at the PDPW business conference in Wisconsin Dells. The five finalists will be notified by Feb. 15.
On the Nexus stage, each company will have 15 minutes to present an overview of their innovative ideas or product, then an additional five minutes to take questions from dairy farmers in attendance.
“We look forward to receiving entries from the dairy community as well as from startups and companies from outside our industry,” said Schultz. “Nexus is the perfect way for a new company or entrepreneur to receive feedback from progressive dairy farmers and to connect with leading researchers and professionals from across the industry.”
Entries and finalists will be highlighted in PDPW publications and trade media.
Program information and applications can be found at www.pdpw.org/nexus/. For additional information, interested entities can contact PDPW at 800-947-7379.
Professional Dairy Producers is the nation's largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources, and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.
