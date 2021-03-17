GREEN BAY — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative will award $1,000 scholarships to children of its members.
Applicants must be high school seniors, high school graduates or college undergraduates. They must be enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time course of study at an accredited four-year college or university or a two-year program at a technical, junior or community college. The area of study does not need to be in agriculture.
“Edge feels strongly about education and supporting our members’ families. This scholarship program is a tangible way to provide that support,” Executive Director Tim Trotter said. “I hope that the young people looking to further their education take the opportunity to apply.”
Only dependents of Edge members qualify.
Scholarship recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, leadership, participation in school and community activities, academic honors, goals and aspirations, recommendations and work experience.
Applications must be postmarked by May 1. For more information, contact Lauren Laubscher at 715-584-7117 or llaubscher@voiceofmilk.com.
