COLUMBUS — Pork producers, allied industry representatives, and friends of the pork industry can participate in Wisconsin Pork Association’s 21st annual Pork Classic golf outing.
The event will take place Sept. 2 at the Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus. It is an opportunity to network with pork industry professionals, and to raise revenue for advocacy and legislative activities on behalf of Wisconsin’s pork industry.
Check in, lunch and practice tee will be available at 10 a.m. The four-person scramble tournament will begin at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start. Reception and appetizers will proceed at 3:30 p.m.
Team registration is $300. Individuals can sign-up for $75, and one will be assigned to a team. The fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, reception and hole and team prizes.
WPA is also offering sponsorship packages for those that would like to support the industry. Anyone interested in donating prizes or participating as a sponsor can contact the WPA office.
Registration deadline is Aug. 15. To register, download the form at www.wppa.org, call the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or email at wppa@wppa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.