When I was a kid, my parents took us to Wisconsin Dells for an outing. That was before the days of water parks and family entertainment. It was just a time for families to ride on a boat and see the beauty of the state.
We were farmers so day-trips were all we got but we were fine with that. The important thing was that we spent the day together.
I was just starting to earn some money doing chores and I was eager to spend it so I went into the souvenir shop and bought a tiny trophy that said, “World’s Greatest Dad.” I hid it away until September when I gave it to my Dad for his birthday.
A few years later he was killed and when I got married Mom gave me that trophy which I gave to Angie to present to her dad. Dick kept it on the counter and appreciated the “recycled gift” from a three-year-old.
Trophies and awards are given at banquets for special achievements and those who excel in sports, produce the best animal or create the best product are publicly presented with plaques or trophies as tokens of a job well done.
What about those who excel in a more private way? What about parents? Shouldn’t each parent have a plaque on the wall listing heroic accomplishments from labor pains to providing a shoulder to cry on when a young heart is broken by first love? Shouldn’t a trophy be given for perseverance in teaching new skills to an uncoordinated child? And shouldn’t parents be publicly commended for sticking to their guns, even when a young teen insists “but everyone else is doing it?”
Shouldn’t there be a place of honor in Halls of Fame everywhere for those parents who take the time to listen to their children…those who instill values in their youngsters by example, not lecture…those who allow their kids to stumble, fall and make mistakes and help them learn from these experiences…those who can discipline and still let children know how much their loved?
Those who excel publicly are awarded publicly. This Thanksgiving I’d like to pay special tribute to those who excel in the privacy of their homes. They get the biggest trophy of all…their family’s love.
You won’t see my parents’ name listed among world heroes but I, for one, am thankful for having been blessed with parents who cared enough to discipline and love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.