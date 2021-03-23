MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension will hold online learning opportunities on pollinator plantings and gardens.
Specialists from UW-Madison will share insight into how to plan for a successful pollinator planting, select and care for plants that attract and support diverse pollinators in a garden all season long. These are free events but registration is required.
The events include “Weed Management When Establishing Pollinator Plantings” by Dr. Mark Renz from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Renz will teach about weed management for greater success of pollinator plantings. He will share his research that evaluates the impact of cover crops, herbicides and mowing on establishing native plants for pollinators. Results from over 30 pollinator plantings in Wisconsin will provide insight as to what factors one should consider when planning a pollinator planting.
Use this link to register https://go.wisc.edu/aqelvq.
“Pollinator Gardens: Plant Selection and Garden Care” will be presented by Susan Carpenter from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Carpenter to teach how to select and care for plants to attract and support diverse pollinators in a garden all season long. This presentation will emphasize native plants and pollinators and will include sustainable gardening practices.
Use this link to register https://go.wisc.edu/842s07.
For more information, Julie Hill, horticulture outreach specialist at julie.hill@wisc.edu.
To find additional upcoming local and statewide events from Extension, see the calendar: https://extension.wisc.edu/events.
