I read the stories farm women are posting on social media and I feel a little intimidated.
They are well educated women. Many of them have a dairy science or ag journalism degree or something equivalent. They are proud that they gave up good paying jobs to come back to farm full time with their families.
They are proud of their farms and their families and are not afraid to speak out about the importance of agriculture and about how much farmers care about their animals and the land and environment.
Well, I feel that way too but I don’t have a diploma to back it. Just, as the old saying goes, the school of hard knocks.
When I do stories about these young farm gals I feel a little intimidated, though. I never milked cows, though I often wrote about how to milk cows. I hated those morning barn chores but went out dutifully to do them.
I dutifully pushed that barn scraper around and swung that broom at the cob webs and ran the silos to feed the cows, pushing a barn cart around the barn three times to add ingredients to their meal so it would be perfectly nutritionally balanced.
All the while I’d be thinking about how my house is not as clean as mom taught me to keep it but the barn inspector was happy with how the barn looked.
I guess you could describe me as a “Jill of all trades and master of none.”
I hounded my kids about getting good grades but I remember struggling with mine. I remember striving to compete with my sister’s good grades. I do, however, realize she worked harder to get her grades because she liked studying while I preferred rushing through homework so I could get outside.
I sewed for a while to save money on clothes but I’d have never been able to compete with these talented 4-H kids who actually let a judge evaluate their work. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone looking at my seams.
I cook and bake but never for bake sales or public consumption. Dick is satisfied and that’s all that counts.
Why is it we feel guilty if we aren’t the best at what we do or if we don’t do every job on the farm? Why should I have felt lazy because I didn’t milk cows like the “average” farm wife? Could it be our constant pressure to win and compete?
From the day we’re born we seem to be in competition and even there I was behind.
Other babies were walking and I just laid there waiting to decide if it was the safe thing to do.
I’m glad I didn’t play on sports teams when I was in school. I would have never made the team because of the lack of drive to become number one. No coach is satisfied with average.
Maybe for that part it’s good that the 4-H kids, this year, were unable to compete with others to see who made the best leather craft, grew the biggest pumpkin or created the neatest woodwork project. If they completed their projects and are satisfied with their work they are all winners!
