JUNEAU — The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation – Dairy’s Foundation – will host a public silent auction during the upcoming Professional Dairy Producers Business Conference, March 17 and 18,at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center, Wisconsin Dells.
A wide variety of items, including tickets for sporting events, framed artwork, household and children’s items, athletic tickets, and more, will be on display and available for bidding. The auction will include more than 90 lots.
“Since last year’s event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, excitement for the 2021 silent auction has been building for several months,” said Janet Keller, executive director of Dairy’s Foundation. “We’re looking forward to gathering at the Kalahari in Wisconsin Dells for this year’s fundraising event. We encourage everyone to bid on items.”
Funds raised will directly support the work of the foundation’s three primary focus areas:
• Raising up the next generation of professional dairy producers
• Growing and maintaining public trust in dairy producers and dairy products
• Building the skills of dairy producers
People will be able to view and bid on auction lots from 8 a.m. March 17, until 1:10 p.m. March 18. Those interested in donating an item or with questions can call Keller at 608-345-5405.
A few of the Dairy’s Foundation’s funded programs include Cornerstone Dairy Academy™, Financial Literacy for Dairy®, Agricultural Community Engagement®) on-farm twilight and educational meetings, and “Future of Success” youth sessions. The foundation also awards grants of up to $5,000 to fund unique initiatives across the country that fulfill one or more of the foundation’s focus areas. Some of the grants awarded include those for initiatives developed to meet specific needs, such as producer-driven water-stewardship programs, interactive sharing of dairy practices with consumers, dairy animal well-being education and proactive social media communication.
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation is a national foundation, established in 2002 to raise funds and award grants for educational programs.
