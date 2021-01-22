BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Growmark 2021 FFA Essay Contest state winners have been announced. The top five winners include Sydney Burling of Lake Mills.
The theme of this year’s contest was “If you could invent a new technology to improve agriculture, what would it be?” Students were encouraged to think creatively, not necessarily realistically, as they described their ideal invention.
Burling is a student at Lake Mills High School and a member of the Lake Mills FFA chapter. Her FFA advisor is Luke Wiedenfeld.
Each state’s contest winner receives a $500 award from Growmark at their state FFA convention. The winner’s FFA chapter also receives a $300 award in honor of their accomplishment.
This is the 28th year for the program, sponsored by the Growmark System and FS member cooperatives, in conjunction with state FFA leaders, to help young people develop their writing skills, learn about current issues in agriculture, and understand the unique role of cooperatives.
