Crop harvest is here and that means it is time to be thinking about weed seed bank management, said Amanda Young, Extension Dodge County Dairy and Livestock Educator.
Over the last few weeks, it has been observed that fields throughout Wisconsin have a fair amount of weed escapes. The most troublesome weeds in Wisconsin, waterhemp and giant ragweed, will retain their seeds well into October in the Upper Midwest. If one has weeds that have set seed in a field, now is the time to get out there, remove and burn them before combines start rolling.
If one is unable to remove weeds that have gone to seed, it is important to develop a sound harvest strategy to minimize the spread of weeds from field to field. This would include cleaning combines between fields and harvesting fields with severe weed infestations last.
Last fall, to validate concerns of weed seed movement via combines, the extension put out a call to UW-Madison Ag Extension Educators and stakeholders to take the time to clean and collect samples from combines before putting them away for the winter. It was specifically asked for samples from four locations, head, feeder house, rock trap, and rotor.
In total, 31 samples were received from nine different combines. The samples were mixed with field soil and potting mix in greenhouse and observed to see what weeds emerged after two weeks.
Here are some of the highlights:
• 97% of samples contained viable weed seed.
• Combine head samples contained 49% of the total weeds emerged, followed by the feeder house at 30%, rock trap at 19%, and rotor at 2%.
• Most frequently observed weeds were grasses, pigweeds and common lambsquarters.
• When time is limited, it is believed that prioritizing the front of the combine (head and feeder house) would provide the most benefit in reducing weed seed spread by combines
Some additional tips for cleaning combines and reducing the spread of weeds include:
• Use an air compressor or leaf blower to force air through and clear debris from critical portions of the combine.
• Run a bag of wood shavings through the combine to clean rotor/auger area.
