During the COVID year, farms were unable to invite families and school children to see first-hand how farmers care for their animals. It’s too bad because the few times we hosted these events we got such nice letters from visitors. Here are some examples of comments from fourth grade students:
“I learned that the cows have to go in a cage, and there’s a hole in the ground so you can milk the cow.”
“I learned that soil can be sandy, hard, even soft.”
“I learned about the different soil textures. I already knew how many creatures live in the soil.”
“Thank you for any money you had to spend to get ready for us. Thank you for putting up with any fuss.”
“Thank you for the vet talk and teaching us how cows become pregnant.”
“I learned that poodles are different than any other dog.”
“I learned the bigger the ear tag number is the younger the calf is.”
“I learned that a dog can be trained in another language, not just plain English.”
“We looked at the cows. They mostly had Holstein cows. I almost communicated with one but it turned away.”
“When I saw the baby cows I let an ‘awe’ escape my mouth.”
“I enjoyed the milking. Purifying milk looks hard but after a while I bet it’s easy.”
“I wonder, does milk stay anywhere besides that big tank?”
“I liked the station about how you put the milk in the machine.”
“I learned that soybeans are in almost everything. I learned some gas has soybeans in it.”
“The third best thing I liked was the lunch because it was nutritious and I enjoyed it. Thank you so much. It was one of my favorite field trips in fourth grade. I really had fun.”
Let’s hope 2021 will be different and that farmers can again invite visitors.
