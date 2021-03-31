MADISON — Investments in agriculture and transportation infrastructure work together to improve Wisconsin’s economy. In the latest episode of “Transportation Connects Us,” the Wisconsin Department of Transportation podcast, agency leaders discuss the history and future of policies to strengthen Wisconsin’s agriculture industry and move products to market.
“In Wisconsin, we have over 115,000 miles of paved roads, 90% of which are local, and that comes from our dairy farming heritage,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “As our diverse agricultural economy evolves, the first and last mile for farmers is still usually a town or county road. Those roads and bridges are an essential part of a strong transportation infrastructure.”
Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski joined Thompson to talk about the road ahead for America’s Dairyland.
“Wisconsin agriculture is a $104.8 billion industry. About one in nine people in our state hold a job related to agriculture – and that’s from the farthest part of northern Wisconsin all the way to major food processors on the southern border,” Romanski said. “Multimodal transportation infrastructure that makes the most of our roads, water, and rail positions us for success.”
From fixing local roads to improving the state’s harbors and building multimodal freight facilities, Thompson and Romanski look at the horizon and talk about upcoming budget priorities.
“Transportation Connect Us” is a podcast series produced by WisDOT which focuses on transportation safety, engineering, transportation investments and DMV topics. Episodes are available to download and subscribe wherever one finds their podcasts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.