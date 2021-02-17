I know people who have traveled around the world to see exotic places but they probably never saw what a farmer sees and appreciates every day: a calf born, corn popping through freshly worked soil; the flow of grain at the end of the season; the smell of fresh cut hay.
There are actresses and actors who claim to have a concern for the welfare of animals and try to force their concerns on others yet farm children know more about animals by observing and by seeing how their parents care for them than these actors and actresses do. They live it every day.
Farmers have advisors who help with the latest technology but there are some things that are just learned from experience and from being there every day.
Caring people can advise farmers all they want about what type of seed to use, how much and what type of fertilizer, what tillage method (or non-tillage method) will produce the best results and which chemical will best protect the crop from harm.
Farmers know all of these things can be just right but they also know from experience it takes just the right amount of rain and the right amount of sunshine at just the precise times during the life of the growing crop to produce a bumper crop. Farmers know who to thank.
While some people spend a life-time searching for the meaning of life, farmers who have never been analyzed by anyone and have never analyzed anything understand the simplicity of it all in their souls.
