This last year there was a lot of talk about who would be considered “essential workers.” Some of us were told we were not essential, a real blow to our egos. Others were told they were essential and we wonder why.
One person who didn’t get much mention was the milk haulers.
They always credit mail carriers as the ones who go through sleet or snow and any obstacle to get the mail delivered. But really, we could live a day without the mail. In fact we do go without mail every time some famous guy has a birthday that is declared a legal holiday. But milk haulers don’t get off on Sundays or legal holidays and they certainly have to push right on through the sleet and snow.
I remember our milk carriers very well, especially the gal who braved snowy roads, and ventured out in 20 below zero weather and never missed a pickup.
She always visited with the kids while the milk was being transferred from our cooler to the truck.
Jody and David each took a turn riding the route with her.
They were pretty excited about that opportunity as I was when I rode along with our next door neighbor who was a milk hauler.
My parents had moved off the farm and I missed it. I was about 12 years old and even got up at 5 a.m. for the opportunity to ride along and see all those cows and farms. It sure beat sitting around the house getting bored.
Milk haulers are pretty special people.
They get to know the farm dogs and usually give them special treats. It’s better to be a friend of the dog than an enemy.
They make friends with all the farm kids.
They must be out in all sorts of weather and be able to maneuver around many different farm yards. When I go out to the farm I like to park my car near the garden but I’ve learned to pull ahead enough because the milk hauler comes with a semi now and he needs that space where I usually park to make his turn and back up to the milk house.
A milk hauler must also learn how to empty and clean all kinds of different milk tanks. When a farmer gets robots, like David did, the milk hauler has to follow a special set of instructions.
He needs to switch the milk pipeline over to a smaller tank so the robots will not be sitting idle during the hour it takes to empty and clean the bulk tank.
Milk haulers need to take samples of the milk on every farm to make sure it is safe to drink. Then before the hauler empties the tanker of milk at the processing plant another sample is taken.
The milk hauler checks the temperature of the milk. It must be perfect – not too warm – not too cold. The milk hauler measures how much milk is in the tank so the farmer will be paid for every pound.
They ought to have a special day to honor all milk haulers. They could make it a federal holiday and the mail carriers and government workers would get off, but not the milk haulers.
