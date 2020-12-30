MADISON – In response to challenges facing many Wisconsin FFA chapters this academic year, the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, in partnership with Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association, has launched the Wisconsin FFA Chapter Assistance Grant Program. The grant program will provide $20,000 in funds to local chapters across the state, including Jefferson High School.
“Due to pandemic related restrictions, many chapters have been unable or are facing hurdles to conduct their regular fundraisers this year,” said John Hromyak, foundation executive director. “These important activities help support everything on the local level – dues payments, classroom supplies, competition resources, and agricultural projects – and will be critical for continued FFA participation and sustained membership this school year and into the next. We are proud to partner with our sponsors and Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters to assist during this particularly challenging year for our students and teachers alike.”
The Chapter Assistance Grants are supported by the Foundation’s Star Mission program and its sponsors: Alliant Energy Foundation, Armor Animal Health, Compeer Financial, Culver’s, Investors Community Bank, Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, and Rural Mutual Insurance Company.
In addition, the Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association pledged its financial backing, doubling the impact of the program. The 26,000-member association consists of former FFA members and community members committed to FFA and agricultural education in Wisconsin.
Forty chapters will receive $500 grants: Amherst, Athens, Augusta, Baldwin-Woodville, Blair-Taylor, Campbellsport, Cassville, Cornell, Ellsworth, Freedom, Green Bay East, Hudson, Iowa-Grant, Janesville Craig, Jefferson, Kiel, Luck, Medford, Mishicot, New Auburn, North Crawford, Oshkosh North, Pardeeville, Pittsville, Potosi, Pulaski, River Falls, River Valley, Seneca, Slinger, Sparta, St. Croix Central, Turtle Lake, Unity, Wauzeka-Steuben, Westby, Weyauwega-Fremont, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center, and Wrightstown.
