A while back the Watertown Daily Times was seeking copies of newspapers during certain years when, for some reason, they did not get saved.
It may seem silly to save old newspapers but when those papers are saved for over 100 years they can make some really interesting reading.
Almost 25 years ago some of us gathered stories for Hustisford’s history book in honor of the town’s sesquicentennial.
Many of those stories were gleaned from stacks of old newspapers that had been saved from the previous 100 years. Those stories may not have been a big deal when they appeared in the local paper but a century later, some of them are hilarious.
I remember one particular story that was printed in a Juneau newspaper nearly 100 years before I read it.
It stated, “…The newspaper office once printed some cloth hand bills for a traveling show. It busted and the bills were never called for and the thrifty wife of the editor used the cloth to line Johnny’s pants. As the months rolled by the pantaloons grew threadbare and at school one day he accidentally tore the seat out, leaving about a foot of the lining in sight, and the other boys were surprised to read the following words standing out boldly in the lining in large type: ‘Doors open at 7:30. Performance begins at 8.”
Who knows – maybe sometime decades from now some curious person will flip through those pages of the Watertown Daily Times and get a laugh at some of the stories that appeared on those pages as I did leafing through those old local newspapers.
