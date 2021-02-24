MADISON — Agricultural producers who have not yet enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverageor Price Loss Coverage programs for 2021 must do so by March 15.
Producers who have not yet signed a 2021 enrollment contract or who want to make an election change can contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency office to make an appointment.
Program enrollment for 2021 is required in order to participate in the programs, but elections for the 2021 crop year are optional and otherwise remain the same as elections made for 2020.
