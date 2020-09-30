With fall, comes the traditional apple harvest throughout the state, said Waterloo’s Anna Maenner of the Wisconsin Apple Grows Association. Wisconsin grows around 300 varieties of apples, Maenner added.
Many of the heirloom apples are excellent for fresh eating, cooking, baking or even apple cider. Some of the one-time favorite apples, such as Gala, Fuji McIntosh and Honeycrisp have lost their popularity but can still be found at Wisconsin’s apple orchards. In The Illustrated History of Apples in the United States and Canada, more interesting varieties are described.
Wolf River is an apple that originated in Wisconsin in 1852. So the story goes, a Quebec lumberman moved his family from Canada to Wisconsin. Along the way he purchased a bushel of apples. Saving the seed, he planted them near Fremont in Waupaca County on the Wolf River, hence the name. These large apples can grow up to one pound each and are excellent for baking. It has been said that one Wolf River apple will make a pie.
Still a popular apple is the Fameuse or Snow apple. It is believed to have come from Canada around 1700 where trees were distributed throughout Quebec and northeast U.S. near Lake Erie by French missionaries. The name Snow apple may be due to its very white flesh, the fact the tree tolerates cold weather, or because the apples store well into the winter.
The Lady apple is a very old apple originated in France but stories report that it may date back to Roman times. It is noted that the Lady apple was grown in the gardens of King Louis XIII in 1628. This small, sweet and highly aromatic apple was carried in the pockets of ladies at that time as a deodorant or perfume.
Many Wisconsin apple orchard offer a variety of apples. Ask the grower to tell about the apples. One may find some “new” favorites.
The Wisconsin Apple Growers Association is partnering with some family orchards to bring consumers a variety of Wisconsin-grown apples shipped to their door. The Wisconsin sampler box contains a selection of favorite and heirloom apples. One may get some varieties they have never tasted.
Go to https://wisconsinapplegrowers.org/Fresh-Apples or call 920-478-4277 for a sampler box.
The apple varieties in the box will be identified and one will be able to look them up on the association’s website and learn more about them.
