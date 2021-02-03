Michelle Stangler of Watertown is among the four students who have been selected as the next class of participants in Wisconsin Pork Association’s Pork Mentorship Program. The pork mentorship program, which has a strong focus on career development, is designed to expand students’ knowledge of the swine industry, provide opportunities to network with pork industry leaders, help identify future career goals, and create valuable connections with potential employers.
Stangler is currently a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls studying agricultural marketing and communications with an agricultural business minor. She aspires to be a storyteller of agriculture through different opportunities like broadcasting, social media, marketing specialist, public relations, and news reporting. She is extremely passionate about advocating for the agriculture industry.
The other students attending the mentorship program include Mia Hillebrand from Lone Rock who is currently a freshman attending Southwest Technical College studying agriculture business and technology – animal science; Hailey Schulenberg from Mount Horeb who is a freshman attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville studying agricultural and technology education; and Essie Whitehead from Amery who is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where she is majoring in animal science – science option with a meat animal emphasis.
Now through the end of 2021, Hillebrand, Schulenberg, Stangler, and Whitehead will complete a series of job shadows and attend both state and national pork industry events including World Pork Expo and the Wisconsin State Fair. They will also take part in WPA meetings and complete a special project.
Any individuals or businesses interested in offering job shadow opportunities to the pork mentorship program participants or would like to become involved in this program in another way, can contact the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or email lbrinkman@wppa.org.
The mission of the Wisconsin Pork Association is to promote and protect the state’s pork industry in order to ensure its success now and in the future.
