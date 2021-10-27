JEFFERSON — Insight FS recently paid out scholarships to high school seniors and college students for the fall semester, with a Sullivan girl receiving a portion of the honors.
Since 2015, Jefferson-based Insight FS and the Insight FS/GROWMARK Foundation have donated more than $140,750 to students pursuing careers in agriculture.
“We want to play a vital role in the future of agriculture, and in order to do that we need to support the industry through education and awareness of the diverse career options available,” said Dave Mottet, general manager at Insight FS. “These students are going to support the farmers of the future, a role that continues to shift with more technology, data utilization and changing landscape. We want to be there with them on that journey.”
Insight FS scholarship applicants are evaluated on academic achievement, active participation in local and state clubs or groups promoting agriculture and environmental stewardship, leadership potential and essay responses. Ten winners are chosen and awarded $1,500 during the fall semester. To be eligible, the student must be the dependent of an employee, or patron of Insight FS. Applications for 2022 will be available in December at insightfs.com/scholarship and are accepted through March 15, 2022.
2021 Insight FS scholarship recipients included Audrey Pelikan, from Sullivan, who is majoring in soil and crop science and environmental horticulture at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She intends to continue her education to receive a master’s degree and focus on plant breeding and improving seed hybrids.
Elizabeth Katzman, from Whitewater, is attending Northeast Technical College in Green Bay and plans to major in entrepreneurship and launch a protein-based product line for her family farm. Katzman made significant contributions to the dairy industry in 2020 with her idea to sell “Support Wisconsin Dairy” yard signs during COVID-19. She raised more than $10,000 and sold 1,000 signs.
Nicole Plenty, daughter of Agronomy Area Sales Manager, Jeff Plenty, is pursuing a degree in soil and crop sciences from UW-Platteville. Nicole found that her interests may lie in crop science after working in the research lab and taking a plant biotechnology class. When not at school, she resides in Delavan.
Cassandra Wendt, daughter of Daniel Wendt, a propane sales and delivery specialist at Insight FS, is attending UW-Madison Farm and Industry Short Course for meat animal farm management. Her passion for working with animals has led her to plan for a small herd of Simmental cattle in the future.
Insight FS is headquartered in Jefferson, serving patrons in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Insight FS is part of the GROWMARK system. GROWMARK is a regional cooperative providing agronomy, energy, feed, facility planning, risk management, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing, in more than 40 states and Ontario, Canada.
