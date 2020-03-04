NEOSHO — Alfalfa, for generations of dairy farmers, has been seen as the primary feed for productive dairy cows. Recently, however, following some challenges with winterkilled alfalfa, some farmers have been looking at alternative forages that provide the crude protein, neutral -detergent fiber and total digestible nutrients needed by their herds.
Earlier this month in Neosho, Matt Atkins, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension dairy nutrition specialist said the increased interest in cover crops and double cropping has also led to interest in a variety of forages. He shared the latest research with a gathering of dairy farmers in Dodge County on how to use these alternative forages as a primary feed source.
Atkins described the various alternative forage options including cereal grain forages like oats, rye or triticale planted in spring or late summer and fall planting of winter rye, triticale or wheat. He also shared information on other options such as cool season annuals like Italian ryegrass and warm season annuals like corn, sorghum, sudan grass or a mix of sorghum and sudan grass.
He cautions that dairy producers must be aware of the quality of the alternative forages being used in their dairy rations.
“Send samples to a lab for testing,” he said. “Quality can vary depending on weather, cutting maturity and variety.”
He also cautioned, “Watch the potassium content of some of these forages as this can really mess up fresh or dry cows so be sure to test the feed first.”
Forage should be fed to groups of animals based on quality.
“Low fiber/highest digestibility forages should be fed to the highest producing cows, forages with moderate fiber and digestibility are best fed to lower producing cows or young heifers and forages high in fiber with low digestibility are best fed to dry cows and pregnant heifers,” he said.
Cereal grain forages are an excellent source of digestible fiber at the boot stage and can make up to one-third of the forage dry matter in the diet of a lactating cow. They can partially or completely replace the haylage source and maintain production but replacement of corn silage will likely lower production and be less economical.
For pre-bred heifers use high quality boot stage up to half of the diet. For bred and pregnant heifers use lower quality forage heading to the dough stage. This can be up to one-hundred percent of the diet depending on fiber and protein.
Many producers, in recent years, have established rye or triticale in fall for a late spring harvest. Others have planted oats in spring for harvest in early summer.
He notes, “Rye will get away from you if you are unable to harvest it in time in the spring. Triticale is a little slower to mature.”
Atkins said, “Planting peas and oats after wheat harvest is an ideal way to get extra forage off your land.”
Atkins has done some research on sorghum and sorghum combinations for use as heifer feed. He said harvesting can be an issue, though.
He suggested using BMR sorghum when producing for lactating cows.
Forage sorghum can be managed as a single harvest or multi harvest.
“You can get a lot of useable fiber from this feed, especially in a multi-harvest system,” he added.
