MADISON — The Supervised Agricultural Experience Grant committee of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation awarded more than $31,000 in grants to Wisconsin FFA members, including students from Dodgeland and Jefferson who received start-up grants. Forty-eight members from 30 chapters will receive $31,492 to either start or advance their SAE projects.
The 2020 Wisconsin FFA Foundation SAE Grants were awarded in five categories: dairy, grain production, livestock, organic agriculture and start-up. Candidates were chosen based on the level and scope of their SAE project, as well as their age, financial need and future plans for their individual projects.
Through an SAE, agricultural students in Wisconsin are able to apply classroom-learned concepts to real-world experiences. As one of the three components of the agricultural education model (FFA membership and classroom lessons being the other two), an SAE immerses students in situations beyond the classroom and hypotheticals. The SAE for all initiative has been growing around the state, encouraging every agriculture student to start an SAE project in order to prepare for future career opportunities.
Start-up SAE Grants were provided by the Andis Foundation, BlueScope Buildings, Paul and Kirsten Gross, and Sartori Company. Start-up grants were awarded to: Kira Schall of Dodgeland FFA; Anna Koehler of Jefferson FFA; Ashlynn Norgard, Darlington FFA; McKenzie Moser, De Soto FFA; Nevaeh Sanders, De Soto FFA; Samuel Hines, Ellsworth FFA; Olivia Horsfall, Fennimore FFA; Sara Wetter, Fennimore FFA; Jordan Berg, Granton FFA; Callie Burden, Milton FFA; Julie Koeppel, Mishicot FFA; Jenna Brogley, Platteville FFA; Parker Boomsma, Randolph Cambria Friesland FFA; Brock Stringfield, Randolph Cambria Friesland FFA; Carlton Miller, Shell Lake FFA; Adeline Gerke, Tomah FFA; Cale Ollendick, Tomah FFA; Brin Freer, Unity FFA; and Emma Mullin, Unity FFA.
