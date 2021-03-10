Dick never had much time to watch games – baseball, football, basketball. He was too busy farming.
Our social life involved dancing, that is until our kids got old enough to play sports. When they got interested in sports they sucked his father in with them.
I did, however, really enjoy watching our Hustisford boys play the state tournament games last week. Their sportsmanship and their athletic skills made me feel proud to let people know these were our hometown guys.
When we were farming Dick played softball in the local league. I enjoyed it because we were newcomers to the area and it got me off the farm and helped me meet people in town.
Then our kids got involved in sports so for years our social life revolved around their game schedules.
I realize I’m in the minority when it comes to sports. As a child I enjoyed baseball because my dad liked it but we couldn’t afford to actually go to the games so we listened to the games together on the radio.
Football was my least favorite. Maybe it’s because when I was in high school it was always cold and rainy when my team played and freezing on a bleachers just to cheer for my school team didn’t seem like much fun. I had more fun babysitting.
When I was in high school girls were not allowed to play sports, either. We got two weeks of each sport in phy ed class. As far as team sports went, girls were the cheerleaders. Boys were the athletes.
When our girls were in high school though it was a whole different story.
Both girls played volleyball and I really enjoyed watching their teams and was so proud when their teams played in state tournaments.
Jody was also big in basketball and three times we enjoyed the opportunity of watching her team play in state tournaments.
Just when they were through all of that David was playing basketball and again we warmed the bleachers cheering on the hometown team.
In the years that followed we have also enjoyed a few grandchildren play sports and I’m sure there will be more of that in the future. I still have to admit, though, that unless I personally know someone on the team, I’m not really into watching sports. I’d rather play a game than watch a game.
I feel the same thing when it comes to music, too. During this pandemic our friends are always telling me about YouTube performances by some of our favorite bands. I don’t want to watch a musical performance on the computer. I want to dance.
