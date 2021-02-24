JEFFERSON — Exposure to a tractor restoration program through the state FFA convention his freshman year provided Jefferson High School junior Gavin Clifton with the inspiration to restore a tractor for himself.
So far, Clifton has restored two tractors, earning FFA honors and winning $2,000 in free tires through the Tires for Titan competition. This experience has also helped steer Clifton in the direction for an eventual career utilizing the very skills he honed through these projects.
“The project aligns nicely with Gavin’s current youth apprenticeship (at B.O.K. Repair in Fort Atkinson) his FFA involvement, and his career interest in ag mechanics,” said Gary Olson, Jefferson High School FFA instructor.
Clifton has been a member of the Jefferson FFA since his freshman year. Involved in meats judging, that’s the project that sent him to the state competition where he learned about the tractor opportunity.
“During my freshman year at Jefferson High School, I learned about the opportunity to do an FFA restoration project and was inspired to find an affordable John Deere tractor that I could restore,” Clifton said.
In July of 2019 Clifton attended the Old-World Auction in Jefferson with his family, picking up a John Deere tractor for his first project.
“There were several other bidders at the auction, and it was exciting to win,” he said.
He noted that as is typical with auction sales, details about the tractor he was bidding on were not available during the bidding process.
“It was not until after we got home with the tractor that I was able to look up the serial number to figure out what year the John Deere was, and learned it was built in 1950,” Clifton said.
His first experience doing restoration came with a steep learning curve, Clifton said, but it kicked off a passion he thinks will stay with him for a lifetime
The Jefferson High School student said he spent an unbelievable amount of time restoring his first tractor over the summer, investing a lot more money than he had thought possible.
“However, I was very determined to complete my restoration project, most importantly because I had been given a target date for completion through the grant.
“This set deadline provided me with a greater incentive to finish the project because meeting the deadline was important to me and I knew I could make it happen,” Clifton said.
The restoration process required Clifton to entirely dismantle the tractor in his family’s shed before replacing and repairing each of the parts.
To complete my FFA restoration project I made numerous trips to Jaeckel Brothers to search for John Deere parts.
First, he had to free up the transmission with lots of oil, work that took him several nights to finish.
Then he had to free up the carburetor and replace the worn-out engine block.
He was able to replace the tires with funds he won through the Tires for Titan grant. This saved him approximately $2,000, as that’s what he would have had to spend had he used his own money to purchase the tires.
Compared to the actual restoration, the application process for the grant was simple. Clifton had to write about the process of restoration and why he wanted the tires, then provide pictures documenting his project.
He also removed, sandblasted, and reinstalled all the tractor’s original tin, utilizing creative welding and fabricating techniques.
“After cleaning up and replacing all the parts, I was able to enjoy the 2020 Memorial Day weekend by priming and painting the tractor, as well as adding the decals,” Clifton said.
“When the tractor was finally complete, I could not wait to drive it,” he said.
When Clifton started working on this project, he had envisioned taking the tractor to the FFA state convention, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped that off the calendar, as it has so many other opportunities.
Clifton was not deterred from further restoration, however.
He’s currently restoring a 1955 John Deere 60 with power steering. He started this project over he past summer, starting with the primer, rebuilding the power steering and hydraulics and basically getting it back to “factory shape,” as if it had just come off the assembly line.
Clifton sees his first, 1950 tractor as making appearances in future parades, while he envisions taking the newer, 1955 tractor to Plow Day eventually.
“Restoring an old tractor is difficult and time-consuming. I had many unexpected surprises and delays along the way, but I took my time and overcame multiple setbacks, each of which turned into hands-on learning experiences and life lessons,” Clifton said “I had no idea what I was getting into at the start, but I never gave up and I learned more than I ever could have imagined.
“It’s been really fun learning more about tractors and how they have changed over the years,” the student said.
Clifton credited his dad, grandparents and other relatives, as well as his employer and mentor Bryce Knox for their assistance along the way.
He envisions continuing in this line of work after his graduation from Jefferson High School, with a potential career lined up at Mid-State Equipment in Watertown.
