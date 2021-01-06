GREEN BAY — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, has urged Congress to help broaden the milk options children have in school.
The call for greater flexibility came after the federal government released the 2020 update to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services release the guidelines offering advice on “what to eat and drink to promote health, reduce risk of chronic disease and meet nutrient needs.”
Brody Stapel, president of Edge and a dairy farmer in Wisconsin, said, “Edge welcomes the continued recognition of the importance of dairy in the daily diet with the release of the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
“Unfortunately, the agencies and scientific review committee missed an opportunity to address and include the newer, available science on the nutritional benefits from fuller-fat dairy and a wider array of products.
The DGA directs important nutritional and feeding programs in schools and communities, like the school lunch program. The lack of recognition of the nutritional benefits from fuller-fat dairy in the new guidelines will continue to hinder the availability of these food options in our schools.
“We call on Congress to help support the efforts to broaden the flexibility for milk allowed in the school lunch program.”
Edge, based in Green Bay, is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume.
