MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers WPVGA announced a match of up to $2,500 to the Kids From Wisconsin on Dec. 1, Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple, idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Many corporations and organizations have collaborated with each other this year to make sure the day inspires, energizes and promotes generosity.
“We have a special connection with the WPVGA” said Tina Weiss, managing director. “With their annual support to our Realize Your Dream program, we are able to impact more youth through hands-on arts workshops across the state, many with underserved arts programming. Not only that, the Spudmobile visited some of the workshops to introduce the nutritional value of potatoes to our young attendees. Our audiences have also learned of them through a special jingle performed before each intermission. Audiences get a kick out of our connection and we love recognizing them as a sponsor of the program. We actually do have much in common. Our performers love potatoes, and all of us love buying local. What a great message we can provide.”
The economic impact of coronavirus on the arts and culture sector is a loss of over $58 million in Wisconsin alone.
Over 40% of the organization’s revenue comes from performance fees and audience contributions. These were gone in 2020. Without generous contributions such as the WPVGA and others inspired to give on Tuesday or any day, organizations like the Kids From Wisconsin, a non-profit organization, would not be here today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.