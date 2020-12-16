Do millennials or generation Xers or all those others younger than me still send Christmas cards or do they simply post a mass message on social media to their 2,000 friends and then they are done?
I’m still of that generation who actually mails Christmas cards but let me tell you, it’s not as easy or as fun as it once was. Maybe it’s because it usually throws a wrench into my well-planned schedule.
When I send cards, I’m not just content to sign our names. I want to write a personal note with each card because everyone on the list is someone we care about very much. Just seeing their names stirs up memories and card writing takes even longer because my mind wanders.
With just one aunt left on my list I want to take the time to write a personal hand-written note, just as she does each year. She and my uncle are getting up there in years and have had some health problems and I want to take the time to send them something that shows I really care – not just a generic card.
Then there are those names on the list where I needed to cross out his or her name because as we get older we are finding we are losing some friends. I need to take the time to write a personal note to each of these because the first year (well actually every year) without a spouse must be difficult and I want to make sure I let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers this holiday season.
There are some deleted names, too. Like the gal who was in our wedding party who died earlier this year. I didn’t even know it until months later because after she lost her husband she had not sent cards and I just assumed it was because she wasn’t in the mood to do so. I didn’t know she got sick and passed away.
I come to the names of friends who have been diagnosed with serious diseases in the last year. I know I need to take the time to write a meaningful note with that card and not just sign my name. Better yet, I should deliver the card in person.
There are lots on the list who have new addresses this year because so many of those in our age group are down-sizing and moving into condos or apartments. I need to wait until I get a card from them in order to have their new address.
While I’m making those address changes in my book I can’t help but notice how many names have been crossed off over the years and I take time to think a bit about each of them. I particularly remember my God-parents who hosted Christmas dinners every year when I was growing up. When we walked into their old-fashioned country home on Christmas morning he steam rolled out of the door. The big old cook stove was covered with simmering kettles and fresh pies covered the counter. The turkey and rolls in the oven sent out a beautiful aroma to greet us and we couldn’t wait for everyone to be seated so we could eat.
They didn’t have any children of their own and she treated me like I was very special. Her philosophy was ‘the more the merrier’ and everyone she knew who didn’t have a place to go for Christmas had a spot at her dinner table.
Then, too, there are the many people whose names are not on my Christmas card list because practicality tells me I can’t send a card to everyone I know. The postage alone would break us.
There are, for instance, all those nice readers of this column who write notes, send cards or introduce themselves when I am out and about who express appreciation for something I have written. I’d like to send a Christmas card to each one and let them know how much I appreciate the encouragement.
So all I can say is “Merry Christmas from me and my family and Happy New Year.”
