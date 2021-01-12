JUNEAU — Trees are available for order through the annual tree and shrub sale program in Dodge County for the 2021 spring planting season.
The Land and Water Conservation Department has the following species of trees for sale which include red oak, white oak, swamp white oak, burr oak, sugar maple, white spruce and Colorado blue spruce.
Orders for trees are being taken until Jan. 31. There are a limited number of trees available.
For more information, to obtain an order form or to check availability of the remaining trees, contact the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department weekdays at 920-386-3660; or visit the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department Web site at co.dodge.wi.gov to view the brochure and print out an order form.
