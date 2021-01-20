The year 2020 will go down in history as the year of the coronavirus. COVID 19, as it was later called to keep people from thinking it had something to do with drinking beer, dominated the news and took away our entire social and work life.
I can handle missing a few meetings and I’ve even gotten accustomed to meeting via the computer. In summer it was hard to know there even was an issue because driving tractor didn’t change just because there was a threat. The hay still needed chopping and I was alone in the cab of the tractor so it was acceptable to the virus monitors.
It’s not the first time in history we’ve dealt with viruses, though. In fact, going back to Bible days there were epidemics and throughout history there were times when people had to be quarantined in their homes due to some sort of flu, measles, mumps, polio, and other contagious illnesses.
My mom always talked about times in her day when some family had a contagious disease and they just put a quarantine sign on the door and the people had to stay home for a certain period of time.
I remember one time when I was very young and my whole family had some sort of flu. It was the only time my dad didn’t milk his own cows – a neighbor came to help. We were all so sick and neither of my parents were strong enough to drive to a doctor so our doctor actually came out to the farm to bring some medicine.
More recently I remember another epidemic known as the “C-Nile” virus. Those who get it are generally those who were born before 1955. It is contracted by those who want to be modern and use computers but who are not really sure how to use computers.
Early symptoms for it include sending the same e-mail twice; forgetting to include an important attachment; accidentally deleting it and not knowing how to retrieve it; hitting send when you should have hit delete or hitting delete when you should have hit send.
This virus hit several years ago and then, thanks to grandkids who came to the rescue, patients seemed to be cured. Now in 2020 it seems to have popped up again by the same age group who tried to use Zoom to communicate with their kids and tried to watch their church services from home.
Most common issue of C-Nile virus was when those struck with it eventually got to go back to real live church again but forgot that they need to get out of their pajamas first.
Again, the best cure for this latest round of C-Nile virus is grandkids who, when they stop laughing, eventually show their grandparents how to tune in to Zoom meetings the proper way.
As for the grandkids, they are healthier than ever. Laughter is the best medicine and their grandparents have kept them entertained all year.
