Dear Annie: The “Mother Whose Heart Is Breaking” is absolutely right to be worried about her son. Over my 30 years as a life coach, I have seen too many men leave their wives and children to find their true selves.

Often in their 20s, they feel pressured by their girlfriends’ wishes to marry, biological clocks and their own insecurities and fears of being alone. There is the added pressure of “wasted years” and FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) on possibly “the one.” When they are inevitably miserable and regret not pursuing their own dreams of career, travel, education or plain wanderlust, everyone suffers tenfold.

