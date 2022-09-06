When Mikhail Gorbachev walked into the room for our interview in Moscow, he brought with him the impressive aura of a man who was still a sitting president, a confident leader who was prepared to devote just a bit of his busy schedule to yet another ho-hum exercise of message deliverance, with yet another Western journalist. This one with a camera crew.

I had hoped for something more journalistically promising — a somewhat spontaneous (and more productive) give-and-take. After all, it had been 11 years since his Soviet Union collapsed around him.

