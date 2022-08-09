Dear Annie: Perhaps you can help me understand the biggest mystery of my life. I was an unwanted, unloved child — a third girl with a brother three years younger than me. My oldest sister, who is 10 years my senior, was a child born in an earlier marriage. She lived with her maternal grandmother until she was about 12 or 13, and her grandmother gave her anything she wanted. Then she came to live with the “new” family when my mother had been remarried for a year or so.

All of these children were my mother’s “darlings.” I was pretty much marginalized and expected to take care of everyone else partly by asking for nothing. It became this way more and more over the years. My mother — and I found this out gradually — had been calling my classmates’ parents in grade school, giving bad reports about me. The result was that I never had any friends. She continued doing this throughout my adult life, calling neighbors, people I worked for, and even college professors. Virtually anyone she knew I had contact with. Unbelievable but true. She sabotaged most of my life in this way. Later my sisters engaged in this activity.

